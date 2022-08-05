Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 26.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

