Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE KN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

