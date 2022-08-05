Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,893 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Altice USA by 1,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile



Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

