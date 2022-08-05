Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,711 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

PFGC stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

