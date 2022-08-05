Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $260,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

