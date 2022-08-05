Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 239,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 112,880 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

