Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 483.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

