Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

CPA opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

