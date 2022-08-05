Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $5,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $94.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

