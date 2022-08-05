Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

