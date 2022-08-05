AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$364.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$13.39 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

