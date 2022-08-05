AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.50 to C$20.00. The stock traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 161469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.93.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

