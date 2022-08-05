AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.52).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 311 ($3.81) on Friday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,455.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($183,914.21). In other AJ Bell news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($183,914.21). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($71,216.13). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,062.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.