Alicia M. Tranen Buys 50,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,205 shares in the company, valued at $541,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranpak Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 553,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ranpak by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 834,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

See Also

