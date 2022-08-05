Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $192.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 53,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 591,899 shares.The stock last traded at $216.33 and had previously closed at $212.01.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.