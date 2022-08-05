Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

