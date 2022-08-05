Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.65. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 86,464 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Trading Up 21.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

