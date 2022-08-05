Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.
DOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.
Institutional Trading of Amdocs
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
