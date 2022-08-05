Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

DOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.