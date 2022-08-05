American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $159.00 at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.28.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.