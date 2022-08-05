AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $125.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

