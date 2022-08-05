Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 847 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.