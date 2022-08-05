Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $39.28. Andersons shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Andersons

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

