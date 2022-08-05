Antonio J. Viana Sells 6,250 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

