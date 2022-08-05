Anushka Salinas Sells 4,561 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 4,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $20,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 570,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,504.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $16,529,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

