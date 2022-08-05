Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

