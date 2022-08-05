Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

