Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $137.26 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.