Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

