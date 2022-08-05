ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB dropped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.06.
ATCO Stock Up 1.4 %
ACO.X stock opened at C$46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04.
Insider Activity at ATCO
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
See Also
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.