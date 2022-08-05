ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB dropped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.06.

ACO.X stock opened at C$46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

