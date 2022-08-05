Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.55. 6,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.