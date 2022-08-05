Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.