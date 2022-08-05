AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

