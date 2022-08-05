Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

