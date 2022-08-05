B. Riley Comments on ChannelAdvisor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ChannelAdvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ChannelAdvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

