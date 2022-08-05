B. Riley Comments on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of ON opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

