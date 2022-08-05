Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 16,350.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.45, for a total transaction of 16,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 583,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.77. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,339,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

