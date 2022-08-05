Balentine LLC Acquires 3,751 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $9,733,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 250.7% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 476,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Rithm Capital by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 409,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 252,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RITM opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Rithm Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

