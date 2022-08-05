Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.7 %

TDOC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

