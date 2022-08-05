Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

