Balentine LLC Acquires New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 200,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,308,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $269.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

