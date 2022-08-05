Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 1,574 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
