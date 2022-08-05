Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 1,574 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.