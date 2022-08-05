Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

