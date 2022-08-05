Balentine LLC Buys 214 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

