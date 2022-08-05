Balentine LLC Buys New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

