Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $37.62 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

