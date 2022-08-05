Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 783 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

SBNY opened at $186.35 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

