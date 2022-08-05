Balentine LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after purchasing an additional 639,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($232.81) to £145 ($177.67) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($140.61) to £103.65 ($127.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($156.23) to GBX 8,930 ($109.42) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

