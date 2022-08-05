Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
