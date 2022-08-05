Balentine LLC Invests $217,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

