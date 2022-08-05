Balentine LLC Invests $275,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $187.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

